Probe into Pune land deal should be conducted in impartial manner, without political interference: Maharashtra Dy CM Ajit Pawar.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-11-2025 18:58 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 18:58 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
