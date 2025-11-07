CM Siddaramaiah appeals to protesting sugarcane farmers to cooperate accepting new price, withdraw agitation.
PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 07-11-2025 19:04 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 19:04 IST
- Country:
- India
CM Siddaramaiah appeals to protesting sugarcane farmers to cooperate accepting new price, withdraw agitation.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Stalemate Over Sugarcane MSP Escalates as Protests Intensify in Karnataka
Strengthening Legal Ties: UK and India Enhance Bilateral Cooperation
India–UK Hold High-Level Talks to Deepen Cooperation in Law, Justice and Governance
Revolutionizing Agriculture with Deep-Tech Innovations
Historic Nuclear Cooperation: Hungary Embraces American Energy Partnership