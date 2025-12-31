Left Menu

BJP Leader Calls for NIA Probe as Karnataka Faces 'Mini-Bangladesh' Allegation

BJP leader CN Ashwath Narayan claims illegal immigrants have formed a 'mini-Bangladesh' in Karnataka, urging the NIA to investigate their backgrounds. This follows house demolitions in Kogilu Fakir Colony. Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar promises action against illegal encroachments amidst criticism from Kerala's CM Pinarayi Vijayan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-12-2025 20:43 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 20:43 IST
BJP Leader Calls for NIA Probe as Karnataka Faces 'Mini-Bangladesh' Allegation
BJP leader CN Ashwath Narayan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a controversial statement on Wednesday, BJP leader CN Ashwath Narayan alleged that illegal immigrants have established a 'mini-Bangladesh' in Karnataka. This assertion followed a visit by the Karnataka BJP delegation to Kogilu Fakir Colony, where recent demolitions aimed at clearing illegal structures have stirred political tensions.

Narayan pinpointed immigrants from West Bengal, who first entered Kerala and Andhra Pradesh before settling in Karnataka, as responsible for creating these enclaves. He called on the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to conduct thorough background checks and expedite the deportation of illegal immigrants. "Systematically, they've come from Bangladesh via West Bengal, infiltrating Karnataka through neighboring states. Their deportation should be judicious and swift," he remarked.

Amid growing political discord, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar assessed the situation at Kogilu Fakir Colony earlier this week, following Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's criticism of the Congress-led demolitions affecting minorities. Shivakumar pledged resolute action against 'land thieves' and those capitalizing on illegal constructions. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah reported that approximately 164 unauthorized structures have been cleared, ensuring displaced residents receive due accommodation support.

TRENDING

1
Operation Sindoor: A Defining Moment in India's Military History

Operation Sindoor: A Defining Moment in India's Military History

 India
2
Daring Jailbreak: Trio Escapes Hazaribag Central Jail

Daring Jailbreak: Trio Escapes Hazaribag Central Jail

 India
3
TMC's Fierce Fight Against Voter List Discrepancies in West Bengal

TMC's Fierce Fight Against Voter List Discrepancies in West Bengal

 India
4
Sagarmala Finance's Strategic Leap into Maritime Lending

Sagarmala Finance's Strategic Leap into Maritime Lending

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025