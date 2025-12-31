BJP Leader Calls for NIA Probe as Karnataka Faces 'Mini-Bangladesh' Allegation

In a controversial statement on Wednesday, BJP leader CN Ashwath Narayan alleged that illegal immigrants have established a 'mini-Bangladesh' in Karnataka. This assertion followed a visit by the Karnataka BJP delegation to Kogilu Fakir Colony, where recent demolitions aimed at clearing illegal structures have stirred political tensions.

Narayan pinpointed immigrants from West Bengal, who first entered Kerala and Andhra Pradesh before settling in Karnataka, as responsible for creating these enclaves. He called on the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to conduct thorough background checks and expedite the deportation of illegal immigrants. "Systematically, they've come from Bangladesh via West Bengal, infiltrating Karnataka through neighboring states. Their deportation should be judicious and swift," he remarked.

Amid growing political discord, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar assessed the situation at Kogilu Fakir Colony earlier this week, following Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's criticism of the Congress-led demolitions affecting minorities. Shivakumar pledged resolute action against 'land thieves' and those capitalizing on illegal constructions. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah reported that approximately 164 unauthorized structures have been cleared, ensuring displaced residents receive due accommodation support.