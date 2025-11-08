Language of law should be one that is understood by those seeking justice: PM Modi at event on strengthening legal aid delivery mechanisms.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-11-2025 18:00 IST | Created: 08-11-2025 18:00 IST
- Country:
- India
Language of law should be one that is understood by those seeking justice: PM Modi at event on strengthening legal aid delivery mechanisms.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- PM Modi
Advertisement