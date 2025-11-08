Judgements and legal documents should be provided in local languages, Supreme Court taking significant steps in this regard: PM Modi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-11-2025 18:01 IST | Created: 08-11-2025 18:01 IST
- Country:
- India
Judgements and legal documents should be provided in local languages, Supreme Court taking significant steps in this regard: PM Modi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- PM Modi
- Supreme Court
Advertisement