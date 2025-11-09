Israel says the Red Cross has received the body of a hostage in Gaza that Hamas claims is Israeli soldier Hadar Goldin, reports AP.
PTI | Telaviv | Updated: 09-11-2025 18:10 IST | Created: 09-11-2025 18:10 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
