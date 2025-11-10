Bengaluru Jail Scandal: Prison Chief Superintendent transferred, two officials suspended, says Minister Parameshwara.
PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 10-11-2025 13:16 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 13:16 IST
- Country:
- India
Bengaluru Jail Scandal: Prison Chief Superintendent transferred, two officials suspended, says Minister Parameshwara.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bengaluru
- Jail
- Scandal
- Prison
- Chief
- Superintendent
- Transfer
- Suspension
- Minister
- Parameshwara
Advertisement
ALSO READ
No Confusion: Nitish Kumar is NDA's Chief Ministerial Candidate, Asserts BJP
Diageo Taps Former Tesco Chief as New CEO Amid Industry Challenges
ASX appoints new compliance chief amid pressure to deliver on turnaround plan
"We are going to form a strong government...": LJP (RV) chief Chirag Paswan on NDA's chances in Bihar polls
EXCLUSIVE-FBI chief visited China to talk fentanyl, law enforcement, sources say