Chandni Chowk market to be closed on Tuesday following blast near Red Fort: Market association president Sanjay Bhargaw.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-11-2025 21:13 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 21:13 IST
- Country:
- India
