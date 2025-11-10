High alert sounded across poll-bound Bihar following explosion near Red Fort in Delhi: DGP Vinay Kumar.
PTI | Patna | Updated: 10-11-2025 21:53 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 21:53 IST
High alert sounded across poll-bound Bihar following explosion near Red Fort in Delhi: DGP Vinay Kumar.
