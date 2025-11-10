Pained beyond words by loss of lives in a blast in Delhi; my deepest condolences to those who lost their loved ones: Amit Shah.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-11-2025 23:08 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 23:08 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
