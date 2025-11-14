Popular singer and BJP's nominee Maithili Thakur leads in Alinagar assembly seat by 3004 votes over Binod Mishra of RJD: EC.
PTI | Patna | Updated: 14-11-2025 10:27 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 10:27 IST
- Country:
- India
