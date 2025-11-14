In last 11 years, PM Modi worked wholeheartedly for Bihar and CM Nitish Kumar worked to pull it out of darkness of 'jungle raj': Amit Shah.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-11-2025 16:34 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 16:34 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
