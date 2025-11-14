Opposition insulted people of Bihar and tradition of Chhath, did not even spare PM Modi's late mother; people gave them befitting reply: Nadda.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-11-2025 19:29 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 19:29 IST
- Country:
- India
Opposition insulted people of Bihar and tradition of Chhath, did not even spare PM Modi's late mother; people gave them befitting reply: Nadda.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Nadda
- Opposition
- Bihar
- Chhath
- traditions
- PM Modi
- insult
- response
- culture
- public
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Just as river Ganga flows to West Bengal through Bihar, this victory has cleared BJP's win in West Bengal as well: PM Modi.
Your trust is my resolve: PM Modi tells people of Bihar.
I want to assure people of West Bengal that we will throw out 'jungle raj' from their state: PM Modi in address over Bihar polls win.
Bihar will witness new industries, investments and jobs for youth, and prove its might to the world: PM Modi at BJP headquarters.
The victory in Bihar has infused new energy in BJP workers of Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Assam and West Bengal: PM Modi.