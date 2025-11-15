Nine people killed, 32 injured in an accidental blast at Nowgam in J-K on Friday during investigation into a terror module: MHA.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-11-2025 10:51 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 10:51 IST
- Country:
- India
Nine people killed, 32 injured in an accidental blast at Nowgam in J-K on Friday during investigation into a terror module: MHA.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Nowgam
- explosion
- blast
- toll
- MHA
- investigation
- Kashmir
- terror
- module
- casualties
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Cause of the Nowgam accident is being investigated. Any any other speculation about this incident is unnecessary: MHA.
Blasts in Jammu and Kashmir: A Deep-Rooted Conspiracy Unveiled
Tragedy Strikes in Kashmir: Explosives Blast at Police Station
Mystery Blast at Kashmir Police Station Sparks Panic
Traffic Altercation Leads to Suspension of Jammu and Kashmir DSP