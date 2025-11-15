Cause of the Nowgam accident is being investigated. Any any other speculation about this incident is unnecessary: MHA.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-11-2025 10:55 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 10:55 IST
- Country:
- India
Cause of the Nowgam accident is being investigated. Any any other speculation about this incident is unnecessary: MHA.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Nowgam
- accident
- investigation
- Ministry of Home Affairs
- speculation
- cause
- incident
- safety
- news
- update
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Wall Street Rallies Amid Fed Speculation and Global Market Slump
Global Markets Waver Amid Fed Rate Speculations
Court Denies Bail, Holds Railway Engineers Responsible for Fatal Mumbra Train Incident
Knife-Wielding Incident Brings Panic to Paris Train Station
NHAI Calls for Urgent Safety Audit Following Tragic Incident on NH-66