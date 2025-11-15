Cash transfer to accounts of women has played important role in NDA's victory in Bihar polls: Jan Suraaj president Uday Singh in Patna.
PTI | Patna | Updated: 15-11-2025 12:09 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 12:09 IST
- Country:
- India
Cash transfer to accounts of women has played important role in NDA's victory in Bihar polls: Jan Suraaj president Uday Singh in Patna.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Cash Transfers and Campaign Woes: Jan Suraaj's Election Misfortune in Bihar
We are disappointed with our performance in Bihar polls, we failed to convince Muslim voters: Jan Suraaj president Uday Singh in Patna.
Sena Leader Danve Criticizes Congress Over Political Strategy Blunders
Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party Struggles in Bihar Polls