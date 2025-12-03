Confident that Navy will continue to develop indigenous tech, contribute to Viksit Bharat: President Murmu in Thiruvananthapuram.
PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 03-12-2025 19:23 IST | Created: 03-12-2025 19:23 IST
- Country:
- India
Confident that Navy will continue to develop indigenous tech, contribute to Viksit Bharat: President Murmu in Thiruvananthapuram.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Murmu
- Thiruvananthapuram
- Navy
- Viksit Bharat:
Advertisement
ALSO READ
India committed to idea of oceans remaining open, stable and rules-based: President Murmu
President Murmu Lauds Navy’s Role in Security and Blue Economy at Navy Day 2025
Self-reliance strengthens national security: President Murmu at Navy's operational demonstration
Self-reliance strengthens national security: President Droupadi Murmu at Navy's Operational Demonstration in Kerala.
Together, we must reaffirm commitment to protect our seas, empower shipbuilders, support sailors: President Murmu.