Major Breakthrough: Naxal Surrender Marks Turning Point in Chhattisgarh

In a significant development, 12 Naxalites, including Maoist Central Committee member Ramdher alias Deu Majji and his wife, surrendered in Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon district. Officials reported that the surrendered group carried a collective bounty of Rs 2.95 crore and handed over 10 weapons, featuring multiple rifles and a carbine gun.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai highlighted the progress of the state's anti-Naxal campaign during his press address. He mentioned that the efforts of security forces and the government's rehabilitation policies have led to over 4,000 Naxalites surrendering, marking a turning point in the fight against Naxalism.

State initiatives include housing approval, financial assistance, and skill development programs for surrendered Naxalites. Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma noted that the Maoist menace is nearly eradicated in the MMC zone covering regions of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh.

(With inputs from agencies.)