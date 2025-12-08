Supreme Court Weighs Trump’s FTC Dismissal Appeal: A Test of Presidential Power

The U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments regarding the legality of Donald Trump's dismissal of an FTC member on Monday, testing presidential power limits. A Justice Department lawyer requested the court overturn a 90-year-old precedent that currently safeguards agency heads from removal.

This case offers the conservative-majority court a chance to overturn the 1935 decision in Humphrey's Executor v. United States, which protected independent agency leaders from dismissal. The Justice Department argued this precedent enables a 'headless fourth branch' of government, insulated from political control.

The outcome may reshape how independent agencies operate, potentially strengthening presidential control. Justices debated the implications for agency stability, citing possible risks to entities like the Federal Reserve. A ruling is expected by June, marking a crucial moment for executive-branch authority.

(With inputs from agencies.)