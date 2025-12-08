Supreme Court Weighs Trump’s FTC Dismissal Appeal: A Test of Presidential Power
The U.S. Supreme Court is examining former President Donald Trump’s dismissal of an FTC member, a move challenging a long-standing precedent limiting presidential power over independent agencies. This case prompts a re-evaluation of the separation of powers and could redefine the balance between executive authority and agency independence.
The U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments regarding the legality of Donald Trump's dismissal of an FTC member on Monday, testing presidential power limits. A Justice Department lawyer requested the court overturn a 90-year-old precedent that currently safeguards agency heads from removal.
This case offers the conservative-majority court a chance to overturn the 1935 decision in Humphrey's Executor v. United States, which protected independent agency leaders from dismissal. The Justice Department argued this precedent enables a 'headless fourth branch' of government, insulated from political control.
The outcome may reshape how independent agencies operate, potentially strengthening presidential control. Justices debated the implications for agency stability, citing possible risks to entities like the Federal Reserve. A ruling is expected by June, marking a crucial moment for executive-branch authority.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tanzania Braces for Unrest Amid Planned Protests on Independence Day
Vande Mataram was marginalised post Independence: Rajnath Singh in Lok Sabha.
Lawyers' Convention Rejects Amendments, Advocates Judiciary Independence
Magnum Ventures: Sweet Independence from Unilever
We are sitting here because lakhs chanted Vande Mataram and fought for Independence: PM Modi in Lok Sabha.