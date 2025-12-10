Reason for electoral loss is your leadership, not EVM or electoral rolls: Amit Shah to Congress in Lok Sabha.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2025 17:53 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 17:53 IST
- Country:
- India
Reason for electoral loss is your leadership, not EVM or electoral rolls: Amit Shah to Congress in Lok Sabha.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
WPL Auction Analysis: RCB's Flexibility and DC's Leadership Under Spotlight
Controversy Erupts Over Maharashtra Local Elections Leadership
IIM Nagpur and Chandrapur Forest Academy Join Forces for Leadership and Management Training
EC is working on your complaints of shortcomings in electoral rolls and carrying out SIR: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha.
EVMs were used for first time in 2004 and then in 2009, Congress won both polls, but they started complaining only after 2014 loss: Amit Shah.