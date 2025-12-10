Tradition of electoral loss began in 2014 and they (Congress) blamed EVMs, which were brought by Rajiv Gandhi in 1989: Amit Shah in LS.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2025 17:54 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 17:54 IST
- Country:
- India
