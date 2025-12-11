Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado makes first public appearance in 11 months hours after Nobel ceremony, reports AP.
PTI | Oslo | Updated: 11-12-2025 07:07 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 07:07 IST
Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado makes first public appearance in 11 months hours after Nobel ceremony, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Congress vs. BJP: The Politics of Foreign Visits
Zelenskyy's Balancing Act: Navigating Peace and Politics Amidst Ukraine Conflict
DMK vs AIADMK: The Free Laptop Showdown in Tamil Nadu Politics
Punjab Politics: Bhagwant Mann vs. Navjot Kaur Sidhu's Bold Claims
The Rise of Profanity in Politics: A New Norm?