Deliberate Blaze Hits FC Haka Stadium: A Blaze of Distrust

A deliberate fire at FC Haka's Tehtaan Kentta stadium was started by minors. The incident occurred shortly after the club's relegation from Finland's top division. FC Haka, one of Finland's most decorated football clubs, is launching a fundraising campaign to recover from the damage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2025 23:30 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 23:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A fire that razed a stand at the Tehtaan Kentta stadium of Finnish club FC Haka was found to be deliberately set, according to Finnish police on Wednesday. The investigation revealed that one of the suspects, all under 15, confessed to igniting an item that initiated the blaze.

The destruction comes in the wake of the club's relegation from the Veikkausliiga, Finland's premier football league, in October. The affected stadium is home to FC Haka, a club steeped in history with nine league titles to its name.

As the club faces the aftermath of the fire, it has initiated a fundraising campaign aimed at restoring the damaged stand and pitch. This effort seeks community support to help one of the nation's most storied football clubs rebuild.

