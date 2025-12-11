Left Menu

Trump to Mediate: A Diplomatic Call for Peace in Southeast Asia

President Donald Trump plans to mediate a conversation between Thailand and Cambodia, aiming to resolve the conflict between the two nations. He is set to have a phone call with leaders from both countries on Thursday, expressing optimism in his ability to mitigate tensions.

Donald Trump

President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday that he will mediate a phone call between Thailand and Cambodia scheduled for Thursday. The call aims to address the ongoing conflict between the two Southeast Asian nations.

Trump expressed confidence in his mediation skills, stating, "I think I can get them to stop fighting." His remark followed an invitation from reporters to elaborate on his diplomatic efforts.

The president's engagement reflects growing international concern about regional conflicts and underscores the U.S.'s role in global peacekeeping efforts.

