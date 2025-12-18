I strongly condemn disgraceful behaviour of Congress and INDI block MPs in Parliament, says Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2025 15:45 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 15:45 IST
