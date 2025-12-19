Man suspected of killing 2 at Brown University was a former student who attended the college 25 years ago, reports AP, quoting officials.
PTI | Providence | Updated: 19-12-2025 08:45 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 08:45 IST
