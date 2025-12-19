Bombay HC grants bail to Maharashtra minister, NCP leader Manikrao Kokate in 1995 cheating and forgery case; suspends sentence.
(Eds: (Adding word)) Bombay HC grants bail to former Maharashtra minister, NCP leader Manikrao Kokate in 1995 cheating and forgery case; suspends sentence.
