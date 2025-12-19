Restoring balance is not just a global cause but a global urgency; we have to take steps to address this: PM Modi at WHO meet.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2025 18:30 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 18:30 IST
- Country:
- India
Restoring balance is not just a global cause but a global urgency; we have to take steps to address this: PM Modi at WHO meet.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Himachal Pradesh's Drive for Water Sustainability
Revitalizing Indian Agriculture: AI and Sustainability Lead the Way
ADB Invests GEL 41M in Georgia’s First Sustainability-Linked Bonds for Green Mobility
Welspun Living: Leading the Global Sustainability Charge in Textiles
Viraj Profiles Leads Stainless Steel Industry Towards 'Near Zero' Sustainability