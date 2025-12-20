I apologise that bad weather prevented me from reaching venue in Bengal's Nadia: PM while addressing Taherpur rally over phone.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 20-12-2025 13:34 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 13:34 IST
We will end TMC’s 'Maha jungle raj' in Bengal, where corruption, nepotism, appeasement politics are ruling the roost: Modi in Nadia.
TMC opposing SIR to save infiltrators from getting identified, claims PM at Nadia rally.
Let TMC oppose me and BJP as much as it wants, but Bengal’s progress should not be stopped: PM at Nadia rally.
We will make all efforts to bring development in Bengal; give BJP a chance to form double-engine govt in state: PM at Nadia rally.