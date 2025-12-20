Left Menu

Lalu Prasad Yadav's Successful Eye Surgery and Recovery

Lalu Prasad Yadav underwent successful cataract and retinal surgery in Delhi. The procedure at Centre for Sight was complication-free. Yadav is recovering well at home. His daughter Bharti thanked the medical team. Yadav is on bail related to fodder scam cases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-12-2025 15:06 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 15:06 IST
  • Country:
  • India

RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav has successfully undergone cataract and retinal surgery in New Delhi, according to a statement from the hospital.

The procedure was conducted at Centre for Sight under the expert care of Dr Mahipal Singh Sachdev. It was a smooth operation using advanced ophthalmic techniques, allowing Yadav to be treated as a day-care patient.

Following the surgery, Yadav has been discharged and is expected to recuperate well at home. His daughter Bharti shared an update on social media, expressing gratitude towards the medical staff and those who sent their best wishes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

