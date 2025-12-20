Lalu Prasad Yadav's Successful Eye Surgery and Recovery

RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav has successfully undergone cataract and retinal surgery in New Delhi, according to a statement from the hospital.

The procedure was conducted at Centre for Sight under the expert care of Dr Mahipal Singh Sachdev. It was a smooth operation using advanced ophthalmic techniques, allowing Yadav to be treated as a day-care patient.

Following the surgery, Yadav has been discharged and is expected to recuperate well at home. His daughter Bharti shared an update on social media, expressing gratitude towards the medical staff and those who sent their best wishes.

(With inputs from agencies.)