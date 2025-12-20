Left Menu

Sreenivasan: A Genius Who Defined Malayalam Cinema with Wit and Insight

Sreenivasan was a multi-talented figure in Malayalam cinema, celebrated for his roles as an actor, scriptwriter, filmmaker, and producer. Known for his satirical insights on social and political issues, his work resonated widely with audiences. His passing marks the end of an era in innovative cinema.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 20-12-2025 15:06 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 15:06 IST
Sreenivasan: A Genius Who Defined Malayalam Cinema with Wit and Insight
Sreenivasan
  • Country:
  • India

The world of Malayalam cinema mourns the loss of Sreenivasan, a legendary actor and filmmaker, who passed away on Saturday. Known for his sharp social critique and political satire, his artistry in portraying common life dilemmas captivated audiences for decades.

Recognized as the Bernard Shaw of Malayalam cinema, Sreenivasan gained acclaim not only as an actor but as a scriptwriter and director who challenged middle-class hypocrisy and vanity through his films. His timeless roles continue to resonate deeply with viewers across generations.

Sreenivasan's career, spanning over five decades, featured more than 220 roles. Despite not fitting traditional industry standards, he became an icon through memorable characters like Appakala, Maruthu, and Shanmughan. His pioneering spirit was also evident in films such as 'Passenger' and politically charged productions like 'Sandesham'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

 Global
2
Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

 Global
3
Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

 Australia
4
Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influence Attempts

Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influenc...

 Brazil

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart farming: Big Data and AI redefine agricultural decision-making

Last-mile delivery becomes urban pressure point: Can integrated smart logistics fix it?

AI prompts now shape how machines think and decide

Rage bait goes automated as AI reshapes online discourse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025