Sreenivasan: A Genius Who Defined Malayalam Cinema with Wit and Insight

The world of Malayalam cinema mourns the loss of Sreenivasan, a legendary actor and filmmaker, who passed away on Saturday. Known for his sharp social critique and political satire, his artistry in portraying common life dilemmas captivated audiences for decades.

Recognized as the Bernard Shaw of Malayalam cinema, Sreenivasan gained acclaim not only as an actor but as a scriptwriter and director who challenged middle-class hypocrisy and vanity through his films. His timeless roles continue to resonate deeply with viewers across generations.

Sreenivasan's career, spanning over five decades, featured more than 220 roles. Despite not fitting traditional industry standards, he became an icon through memorable characters like Appakala, Maruthu, and Shanmughan. His pioneering spirit was also evident in films such as 'Passenger' and politically charged productions like 'Sandesham'.

(With inputs from agencies.)