Navigating Global Coalition Politics: India's Strategic Diplomacy

India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar likens the global political landscape to coalition politics, highlighting the importance of nimble diplomacy to serve national interests. He addresses India's complex foreign relations and emphasizes adaptability in a multipolar world, underscoring India’s leadership role in engaging with global powers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 20-12-2025 19:39 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 19:39 IST
Diplomacy
  • Country:
  • India

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar drew parallels between today's global political scenario and coalition politics, suggesting that countries must remain adaptable to shifting alliances. At the Pune Literature Festival, he emphasized the need for India to prioritize its interests and maintained that diplomatic flexibility is critical in this dynamic environment.

Jaishankar elaborated on the complexities within India's foreign policy over the past five years, acknowledging the increasing intricacies in dealings with major powers. He noted challenges like reassuring Russia amid the Ukraine crisis and accelerating Japan's engagement, while also stressing India's leadership role in regional support.

Addressing concerns over the 'brain-drain', Jaishankar downplayed permanent migration fears, noting the global demand for Indian talent. He underlined India's image as a source of hardworking, family-oriented, and skilled professionals, encouraging youth to view the world as a global workplace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

