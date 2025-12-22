India's eight core infrastructure sectors grow by 1.8 pc in November against 5.8 pc recorded in the same month last year: Govt data.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2025 17:19 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 17:19 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
