Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurates and performs groundbreaking ceremony of industrial projects of Rs 2 lakh crore in Madhya Pradesh.
PTI | Gwalior | Updated: 25-12-2025 12:58 IST | Created: 25-12-2025 12:58 IST
- Country:
- India
Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurates and performs groundbreaking ceremony of industrial projects of Rs 2 lakh crore in Madhya Pradesh.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Hawaii's Groundbreaking Climate Tax on Cruise Passengers Sets Sail
Chennai Students Win NASA Award for Groundbreaking Internet Project
Strategic Investment to Catapult Haier India's Market Success
NHAI Initiative Paves New Path with Raajmarg Infra Investment Trust Approval
Nanning's Wuxiang New District: A Hub for Innovation and Economic Growth