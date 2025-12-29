Left Menu

DMK's 'Victorious Tamil Women' Conference: A Show of Political Strength Against BJP

Kanimozhi has dismissed claims of instability in the DMK alliance, asserting that the BJP has no footing in Tamil Nadu. As the DMK prepares for a major women's conference in Palladam, Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin will inaugurate the event aimed at cementing DMK's influence in the region.

DMK's 'Victorious Tamil Women' Conference: A Show of Political Strength Against BJP
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, DMK leader Kanimozhi quashed any rumors about potential instability within the DMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu. She confidently asserted that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has no relevance in the state's political arena.

Speaking ahead of the forthcoming DMK women's wing conference in Palladam, Tiruppur, Kanimozhi addressed claims by BJP leader Nainar Nagendran that the DMK alliance could dissolve, stating, "Let him dream — there's no harm in that. But he must certainly know that there is definitely no place for the BJP in Tamil Nadu."

The conference, themed "Victorious Tamil Women," is seen as a strategic move by the DMK to bolster its presence in the Kongu belt, an AIADMK stronghold. DMK organizers expect a turnout of up to 200,000 women, emphasizing grassroots engagement and the drafting of a people-centric manifesto.

(With inputs from agencies.)

