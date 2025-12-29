We will identify all Bangladeshi infiltrators not only from Assam but also from rest of India: Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
PTI | Borduwa | Updated: 29-12-2025 13:59 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 13:59 IST
- Country:
- India
We will identify all Bangladeshi infiltrators not only from Assam but also from rest of India: Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
PM not only ensured protection of Assam's cultural identity but also focused on state's development: Amit Shah at Nagaon rally.
Himanta Biswa Sarma govt in Assam freed over 1 lakh bighas of land from Bangladeshi infiltrators, claims Amit Shah in Nagaon.
Congress considered infiltrators, who threatened Assam's people, their culture, identity, as its vote bank, alleges Amit Shah in Nagaon.
Give BJP another 5 years to ensure infiltrator-free Assam: Amit Shah tells people at Nagaon rally ahead of 2026 assembly polls.
Vaishnavite saint Srimanta Sankardeva had given call of 'Ek Bharat', which PM Narendra Modi is now following: Amit Shah in Assam.