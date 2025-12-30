Left Menu

Bengal will have BJP govt in 2026, claims Shah in Kolkata.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 30-12-2025 12:25 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 12:25 IST
Bengal will have BJP govt in 2026, claims Shah in Kolkata.
Bengal will have BJP govt in 2026, claims Shah in Kolkata.

