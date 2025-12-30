Bengal will have BJP govt in 2026, claims Shah in Kolkata.
Bengal will have BJP govt in 2026, claims Shah in Kolkata.
BJP will stop infiltration from eastern borders, ensure revitalisation of Bengal once it comes to power here: Shah in Kolkata.
We've not been able to complete fencing of Bangladesh border because West Bengal govt not giving us land, claims Shah in Kolkata.
Mamata Banerjee abetting infiltration of Bangladeshis for electoral benefit, alleges Shah in Kolkata.
People of Bengal anxious over infiltration; we'll not only identify infiltrators, but we'll also drive them out: Amit Shah in Kolkata.
People of Bengal have resolved to replace 'fear, corruption, misgovernance' with good governance, claims Amit Shah in Kolkata.