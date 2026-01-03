I thank Godrej Group, it is with their help that relics of Buddha have returned to his homeland: PM Modi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-01-2026 12:46 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 12:46 IST
- Country:
- India
I thank Godrej Group, it is with their help that relics of Buddha have returned to his homeland: PM Modi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
India is not only custodian of sacred relics of Bhagwan Buddha, but also living carrier of that timeless tradition: PM Modi.
Bhagwan Buddha belongs to everyone and unites us all: PM Modi at opening of exposition of Buddha relics.
For India, sacred relics of Buddha are not merely artefacts, but part of our revered heritage and inseparable part of civilisation: PM Modi.
These relics were taken from India during colonial period, they remained away for 125 years: PM at opening of Buddha relics exposition.
The Sacred Unveiling: Piprahwa Relics Exposition