Sacred Relics and India's Buddhist Heritage: A Timeless Connection

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated a notable exhibition on Saturday, showcasing ancient sacred relics linked to the Buddha at the Qila Rai Pithora Cultural Complex in South Delhi. Modi emphasized that these were not just artifacts but integral parts of India's esteemed heritage, representing profound spiritual connections.

The exposition, titled "The Light and the Lotus: Relics of the Awakened One," highlights the Piprahwa Relics, considered crucial in early Buddhist archaeological studies. Over the years, these relics have traveled internationally to Buddhist-majority countries such as Vietnam, Thailand, and Russia, drawing substantial public reverence.

Modi noted his moral duty in safeguarding these relics and pointed out India's commitment to promoting Buddhist heritage globally. The Prime Minister shared his personal experiences visiting significant Buddhist sites and underscored recent governmental efforts to preserve and spread Buddhist teachings, including enhancing the accessibility of Pali, the language of Buddha's sermons.

