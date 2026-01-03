Left Menu

Historic Reunification: Sacred Piprahwa Relics Return Home

The return of sacred Piprahwa relics, linked to Lord Buddha and initially found in 1898, marks a historic reunion and global celebration. Hosted at the Rai Pithora Cultural Complex, the exposition showcases over 80 artefacts, emphasizing successful cultural diplomacy that facilitated the relics' repatriation after 127 years abroad.

Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat highlighted a momentous occasion with the return of sacred Piprahwa relics to India, initially discovered in 1898. During colonial times, these Buddha-linked artefacts were removed from the country, but their recent homecoming is a cause for joy and celebration.

The grand event, titled "The Light and the Lotus: Relics of the Awakened One," was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Rai Pithora Cultural Complex. This exposition not only reunites the Piprahwa gem relics, repatriated after 127 years, but also displays more than 80 objects spanning from the 6th century BC to present times.

The successful halting of an auction in Hong Kong and the relics' return set a new benchmark for cultural diplomacy and collaboration, showcasing the power of strategic partnerships between public institutions and private enterprises. The event honors Indian heritage while inspiring the global Buddhist community.

