Venezuela's government accuses US of attacking civilian and military installations in multiple states; no word from US, reports AP.
PTI | Caracas | Updated: 03-01-2026 13:30 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 13:30 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
