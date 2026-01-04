Daring Capture: Operation Absolute Resolve
The U.S. executed a high-stakes operation known as Operation Absolute Resolve, capturing Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. Planned for months, the mission involved elite troops, detailed rehearsals, and coordinated airstrikes. Despite intense resistance, Maduro was apprehended without U.S. casualties, marking a significant geopolitical event.
In a bold move early Saturday morning, the United States successfully executed Operation Absolute Resolve, capturing Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. Announced by President Trump on Truth Social, the mission also involved detaining Maduro's wife and was planned meticulously with complex orchestration over the course of several months.
A replica of Maduro's safe house allowed elite U.S. forces to rehearse entry into the fortified residence. Key intelligence provided by a local asset and the CIA enabled smooth execution, while a formidable military presence in the Caribbean set the scene for the high-pressure operation approved by President Trump just days before it unfolded.
As strikes targeted strategic locations in Caracas, U.S. Special Forces breached Maduro's stronghold, seizing him posthaste. Despite resistance, the troops faced no fatalities and safely transported Maduro and his wife off Venezuelan soil, culminating in their photograph onboard the USS Iwo Jima circulating online, showcasing a pivotal U.S. achievement.
