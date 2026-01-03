High-Stakes Power Shift: U.S. Captures Venezuelan Leader Maduro
The United States has carried out an overnight operation capturing Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. President Trump announced plans to oversee Venezuela, suggesting U.S. military involvement might be necessary. The capture has stirred international reactions, with U.S. allies and adversaries responding to the unexpected geopolitical shift.
The United States launched a daring overnight mission, capturing Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in an unprecedented move. President Donald Trump declared U.S. control over Venezuela, hinting at possible military deployments to stabilize the nation, though plans remain somewhat vague.
During a press conference, Trump indicated a commitment to a safe transition in Venezuela, relying on its vast oil reserves for economic reimbursement. The operation, reminiscent of past U.S. foreign policy in Iraq and Afghanistan, has evoked mixed global reactions.
Countries like Russia, Cuba, and Iran swiftly condemned the U.S. action as an infringement on sovereignty. Latin American reactions were polarized, with some governments welcoming the development, while others expressed strong opposition, invoking historical U.S. interventions in the region.
