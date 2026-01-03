Left Menu

High-Stakes Power Shift: U.S. Captures Venezuelan Leader Maduro

The United States has carried out an overnight operation capturing Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. President Trump announced plans to oversee Venezuela, suggesting U.S. military involvement might be necessary. The capture has stirred international reactions, with U.S. allies and adversaries responding to the unexpected geopolitical shift.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-01-2026 23:32 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 23:32 IST
High-Stakes Power Shift: U.S. Captures Venezuelan Leader Maduro
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States launched a daring overnight mission, capturing Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in an unprecedented move. President Donald Trump declared U.S. control over Venezuela, hinting at possible military deployments to stabilize the nation, though plans remain somewhat vague.

During a press conference, Trump indicated a commitment to a safe transition in Venezuela, relying on its vast oil reserves for economic reimbursement. The operation, reminiscent of past U.S. foreign policy in Iraq and Afghanistan, has evoked mixed global reactions.

Countries like Russia, Cuba, and Iran swiftly condemned the U.S. action as an infringement on sovereignty. Latin American reactions were polarized, with some governments welcoming the development, while others expressed strong opposition, invoking historical U.S. interventions in the region.

TRENDING

1
Dramatic U.S. Operation Ousts Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro

Dramatic U.S. Operation Ousts Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro

 Venezuela
2
BMC Elections Candidates Receive Their Symbols

BMC Elections Candidates Receive Their Symbols

 India
3
Shinde Criticizes Thackerays Over 'Fake' Marathi Manoos Claims

Shinde Criticizes Thackerays Over 'Fake' Marathi Manoos Claims

 India
4
Tragedy in Nigeria: Anthony Joshua's Grieving Return Home

Tragedy in Nigeria: Anthony Joshua's Grieving Return Home

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social and economic barriers slow smart farming adoption

How sustainable finance turns climate policy into real emission cuts

How edge-enabled IoT and AI are transforming real-time water monitoring

Traditional cyber defenses cannot match AI-powered threats

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026