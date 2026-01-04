TN govt's sole motive to make Chief Minister Stalin's son Udhayanidhi the CM: Amit Shah in TN.
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 04-01-2026 18:42 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 18:42 IST
- Country:
- India
TN govt's sole motive to make Chief Minister Stalin's son Udhayanidhi the CM: Amit Shah in TN.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
(Eds: Replaces word) Time has come to put an end to family politics in TN, Amit Shah says targeting DMK.
Tribute to Dravidian Champion L Ganesan: A Legacy in Tamil Politics
Odisha Chief Minister Calls for Driver Training After Tragic 'Ama Bus' Accident
Allegations and Politics: Kerala's Opposition Leader Faces CBI Probe Over Foreign Fund Collection
U.S. Captures Maduro in Venezuela: A New Chapter in Latin American Politics