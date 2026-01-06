Navi Mumbai Politics: The Battle of Titans

In a significant political development, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde asserted that there is no alternative to his party, the Shiv Sena, if Navi Mumbai is to achieve meaningful growth. Speaking at a roadshow in Airoli ahead of the municipal elections scheduled for January 15, Shinde bolstered his stance by emphasizing the enduring importance of the Shiv Sena's iconic symbol, the bow and arrow.

This declaration comes amid intense political rivalry in Navi Mumbai, which is known as a BJP stronghold under the influence of state minister Ganesh Naik. Naik has held sway over the city's municipal affairs for more than two and a half decades, marking a fierce contest ahead of the elections.

The electoral battle heats up as seat-sharing negotiations between the Shiv Sena and BJP fell through, prompting both parties to contest the upcoming municipal elections independently. This development has set the stage for a high-stakes political showdown in Navi Mumbai.