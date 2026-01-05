Strict Bail Conditions for Activists in Delhi Riots Conspiracy Case

The Supreme Court, on Monday, sanctioned bail for activists Gulfisha Fatima, Meeran Haider, Shifa Ur Rehman, Mohd. Saleem Khan, and Shadab Ahmad, in connection with the 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy case. The apex court outlined 11 stringent conditions as part of the bail process, underscoring the gravity of the charges.

Among the conditions imposed, each appellant is required to post a personal bond of Rs 2 lakh with two local sureties. They must reside within the National Capital Territory of Delhi and are barred from international travel without trial court consent. Their passports must be surrendered, and their residential details shared with both investigators and the court.

The activists are also mandated to report bi-weekly to the police, while interactions with the media regarding the case are strictly forbidden. The conditions emphasize full cooperation with the trial proceedings, with a strict warning against any conduct that might delay hearings.

(With inputs from agencies.)