Delhi HC directs Congress, AAP, others to remove within 24 hrs posts linking BJP leader Dushyant Kumar Gautam to Ankita Bhandari murder case.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2026 11:55 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 11:55 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
