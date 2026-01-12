This is not last election for Mumbai and Marathi people; your own survival is at stake: CM Fadnavis to Thackeray brothers at rally.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-01-2026 21:40 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 21:40 IST
- Country:
- India
This is not last election for Mumbai and Marathi people; your own survival is at stake: CM Fadnavis to Thackeray brothers at rally.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Only Marathi a compulsory language in Maharashtra: CM Fadnavis at Mahayuti rally in Mumbai.
Swami Vivekananda's Legacy: A Political Battlefield in West Bengal
Political Drama Unfolds as Thackeray Faces BJP's Critique
Le Pen's Political Future Hinges on Crucial Appeal
India and Germany Pledge Closer Ties Amid Geopolitical Challenges