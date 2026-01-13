Denmark provided US support seizing oil tanker violating sanctions amid dispute over Greenland, Danish official says, reports AP.
PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 13-01-2026 20:20 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 20:20 IST
Denmark provided US support seizing oil tanker violating sanctions amid dispute over Greenland, Danish official says, reports AP.
