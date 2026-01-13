Venezuela's Oil Revival: Reversing Cuts Amid U.S. Supervised Exports

Venezuela's state-owned energy company, PDVSA, is reversing previously imposed oil production cuts as crude exports resume, supervised by the United States, according to industry insiders. The company struggled under a strict oil embargo that reduced exports nearly to zero, leaving millions of barrels stranded at storage facilities and production sites.

The past embargo trend forced PDVSA into significant production cutbacks. However, recent developments see a third tanker departing from Venezuela, marking a turn in the situation. This change comes amid a potentially crucial 50-million-barrel deal between Caracas and Washington, setting the stage for increased shipments.

With production previously hindered by infrastructural neglect, there's cautious optimism as PDVSA seeks to stabilize its output. Meanwhile, major trading companies, Trafigura and Vitol, obtained licenses to engage with Venezuelan oil, igniting competitiveness among industry players eager to access this market.

