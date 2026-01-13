Left Menu

Venezuela's Oil Revival: Reversing Cuts Amid U.S. Supervised Exports

Venezuela's state energy firm, PDVSA, is reversing oil production cuts following the resumption of crude exports under U.S. supervision. The reversal comes after a U.S. oil embargo, which led to a drastic fall in exports and prompted production cuts due to storage constraints. New agreements are facilitating renewed exports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2026 23:16 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 23:16 IST
Venezuela's Oil Revival: Reversing Cuts Amid U.S. Supervised Exports
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Venezuela's state-owned energy company, PDVSA, is reversing previously imposed oil production cuts as crude exports resume, supervised by the United States, according to industry insiders. The company struggled under a strict oil embargo that reduced exports nearly to zero, leaving millions of barrels stranded at storage facilities and production sites.

The past embargo trend forced PDVSA into significant production cutbacks. However, recent developments see a third tanker departing from Venezuela, marking a turn in the situation. This change comes amid a potentially crucial 50-million-barrel deal between Caracas and Washington, setting the stage for increased shipments.

With production previously hindered by infrastructural neglect, there's cautious optimism as PDVSA seeks to stabilize its output. Meanwhile, major trading companies, Trafigura and Vitol, obtained licenses to engage with Venezuelan oil, igniting competitiveness among industry players eager to access this market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Stance on USMCA: A Push for Local Manufacturing

Trump's Stance on USMCA: A Push for Local Manufacturing

 Global
2
SoFi Stadium: A Multi-Sport Global Icon

SoFi Stadium: A Multi-Sport Global Icon

 Global
3
Puerto Rico's Housing Check: Unveiling the Truth

Puerto Rico's Housing Check: Unveiling the Truth

 Global
4
US-India Talks: Strengthening Partnership in Trade and Energy

US-India Talks: Strengthening Partnership in Trade and Energy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking SDG priorities as 2030 approaches

Unchecked AI growth could deepen climate chaos

AI and AR form powerful engagement loop in global e-commerce platforms

Algorithm-led healthcare forces rethink of consent, accountability, and diagnosis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026